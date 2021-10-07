Packers OLB Chauncey Rivers potentially has significant knee injury

#Packers edge rusher Chauncey Rivers suffered a non-contact knee injury at practice yesterday, source said, and is being evaluated for a potentially significant injury. He’s slated to miss time either way and likely heads to IR to make room for Jaylon Smith today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2021

The depth at outside linebacker for the Green Bay Packers is taking another hit.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, backup edge rusher Chauncey Rivers suffered a potentially significant knee injury during Wednesday’s practice and is expected to head to injured reserve.

Rivers was added to the injury report on Wednesday.

The Packers are already without veteran edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, who is on injured reserve with a back injury that required surgery.

Rivers was originally claimed off of waivers from the Baltimore Ravens in August. He made the 53-man roster to start the season and has played 54 defensive snaps and 44 special teams snaps over the Packers’ first four games.

Without both Rivers and Smith, the Packers would be down to Preston Smith, Rashan Gary, Jonathan Garvin and La’Darius Hamilton at outside linebacker on the active roster. Tipa Galeai is on the practice squad. Randy Ramsey is also on injured reserve.

The Packers signed cornerback Rasul Douglas on Wednesday and are adding linebacker Jaylon Smith on Thursday, but an addition at outside linebacker might be required.

