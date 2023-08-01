Packers OL Zach Tom takes first-team snaps at center on Tuesday

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Zach Tom took first-team snaps at the center position in place of Josh Myers during Tuesday’s fully padded practice, suggesting for the first time that a true competition is taking place in the middle of the Packers offensive line.

Tom, who is also competing to start at right tackle, made 14 starts at center while at Wake Forest. He played every position but center as a rookie for the Packers last year, but it’s possible center is his best position. The Packers are attempting to find out where he best fits into the puzzle to open 2023.

Coach Matt LaFleur often talks about finding the five best starting offensive linemen. Tom’s versatility provides unique opportunities for LaFleur and the Packers to mix and match personnel, opening the possibility that Tom, Myers and Yosh Nijman are three players competing for just two open spots.

It’s even possible the Packers already see Tom as a starter — whether it’s at center or right tackle — and the real competition is between Myers and Nijman. In other words, if Myers is a better center than Nijman a right tackle, then Tom plays right tackle, and vice versa.

Myers took snaps with the second-team offense at center but rotated in and out of the starting offense with Tom during Tuesday’s practice.

The Packers made Myers a second-round pick in 2021. He’s started 23 games over the last two seasons, including in Week 1 of his rookie season and all 17 games last year. His inconsistency through two seasons left the door open for competition at center entering Year 3.

