Packers OL Zach Tom adds 15-20 pounds during offseason

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Zach Tom added weight this offseason to help prepare for Year 2 in the NFL. Tom, who is possibly the favorite to start at right tackle, said Monday that he was up to as much as 315 pounds before training camp.

“Yeah, I put on like 15-20 pounds in the offseason,” Tom said. “I definitely feel bigger out there.”

Even left tackle David Bakhtiari noticed that Tom hasn’t “missed many meals” and “finally” has a little more weight on his frame entering camp.

Tom, a 2022 fourth-round pick with elite athleticism, is coming off an excellent rookie season in which he played four of the five offensive line positions and proved highly capable as a pass-blocker. So, how does the extra weight help him along the offensive line?

“I’m able to get a little more movement in the run game than I was last year. I feel like my anchor is better than it was,” Tom said.

During one-on-one periods on Monday, Tom held his own against the likes of edge rusher Lukas Van Ness.

Tom weighed 304 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine and is still listed on the Packers roster at 304. Offensive linemen often struggle to keep on weight during the grind of the regular season, so coming in with a heavier base was important for Tom, especially if he eventually has to slide inside and play any of the interior positions.

While he knows his versatility, Tom’s focus is at right tackle, where he’s battling Yosh Nijman for the starting job. As is the case with so many second-year players, Tom arrived at training camp feeling so much more confident and comfortable with everything around him, including the playbook.

“I definitely feel more confident that I did last year,” Tom said.

A little extra weight should have Tom confident that his body is ready for the battles ahead in a 17-game season.

