Packers OL Sean Rhyan suspended 6 games for violating policy on performance-enhancing substances

Green Bay Packers rookie offensive lineman Sean Rhyan will be suspended six games without pay for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

The Packers have six games remaining in the 2022 season, meaning Rhyan will miss the rest of his rookie season. He is eligible to return to the active roster following the Packers’ Week 18 contest against the Detroit Lions.

Rhyan was a third-round pick (92nd overall) out of UCLA.

While healthy all season, Rhyan has been active for just one game, playing one special teams snap in Week 9 against the Lions.

Rhyan will not count on the 53-man roster while suspended.

