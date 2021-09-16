Packers OL Lucas Patrick in concussion protocol to start Week 2

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Lucas Patrick is starting Week 2 in the league’s concussion protocol.

Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that Patrick suffered a concussion during Sunday’s Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Patrick will need to pass through the NFL’s “return to participation” protocol in time to play on Monday night against the Detroit Lions.

Patrick did not practice on Thursday, suggesting he still has a step or two to go in the protocol.

The injury happened on the Packers’ final offensive play from scrimmage. Rob Demovsky of ESPN highlighted the play below:

LG Lucas Patrick played every offensive snap Sunday vs. the Saints but landed in the concussion protocol. Here’s why (this was the Packers last snap of the game): pic.twitter.com/gJsPyBA06E — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 16, 2021

Patrick, the left guard wearing No. 62, appears to go helmet-to-helmet with Saints defensive end Carl Granderson while attempting to assist left tackle Elgton Jenkins in pass protection. He went down to a knee following the collision.

Patrick started for the Packers at left guard. His backup is Jon Runyan.

Tight end Josiah Deguara is also in the concussion protocol. He didn’t practice on Thursday.

The Packers will release their first injury report of Week 2 on Thursday afternoon.

