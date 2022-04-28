Packers get OL Kenyon Green, WR Christian Watson in Mel Kiper’s final 2022 mock draft

A review and breakdown of predictions for the Green Bay Packers in final 2022 mock drafts from a few of the most prominent analysts in the business:

The mock draft: Mel Kiper, ESPN

The picks: OL Kenyon Green at 22, WR Christian Watson at 28

The reasoning

On Green: “With Lucas Patrick gone to Chicago in free agency, the Packers could address their hole at guard here. Green played everything but center for the Aggies and is a really good all-around player..”

On Watson: “Here you go, Aaron Rodgers. Here’s your first-round receiver. Watson is 6-foot-4 and ran a 4.36-second 40 at the combine. He averaged 20.2 yards per catch in his career for the Bison. He has a chance to develop into a true No. 1 wideout.”

Our breakdown: This would be an interesting duo in the first round for the Packers. Green is 21 years old and gives off some Elgton Jenkins vibes in terms of his versatility, but he didn’t test well during the pre-draft process and is likely a guard only at the NFL level. The Packers would have to be confident in his ability to play guard and tackle to pull the trigger here. Regardless, adding another versatile talent to the offensive line is intriguing after losing Billy Turner and Lucas Patrick. Watson is an alien athlete at wide receiver, giving him real first-round potential, and there’s a lot to like about the fit in Green Bay, especially in terms of his vertical ability and all-around versatility. Is ready to help the Packers right away? Maybe, maybe not. There’s some boom-or-bust potential for Watson, who has WR1 traits but needs the right mix of time and development to get there.

The player info

Green

Height: 6-3

Weight: 323

40-yard dash: 5.24

Vertical leap: 26.0

Broad jump: 8-6

Three-cone: DNP

Short shuttle: 5.12

Bench press: 20

RAS: 5.85

Watson

Height: 6-4

Weight: 208

40-yard dash: 4.36

Vertical leap: 38.5″

Broad jump: 11-4

Three-cone: 6.96

Short shuttle: 4.19

Bench press: 18

RAS: 9.99

