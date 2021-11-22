Packers OL Elgton Jenkins suffered season-ending ACL tear

Tests confirmed that Packers’ OL Elgton Jenkins suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2021

Initial fears are now confirmed. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Sunday’s 34-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Jenkins, the starter at left tackle in 10 games this season, will go on injured reserve and miss the rest of the 2021 season.

The injury happened in the third quarter on Sunday. Jenkins’ knee buckled while retreating in pass protection against the blitz of Vikings safety Harrison Smith. He immediately went down and clutched his knee. Jenkins was helped off the field, evaluated on the sideline and then carted back to the locker room.

The Packers are already without starter David Bakhtiari, who is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered on Dec. 31 of last year. Yosh Nijman will be the expected starter at left tackle until Bakhtiari is able to return.

Given the timing of the injury, Jenkins could miss part of next season as he recovers from surgery repairing his ACL. Next year will be a contract year for the Pro Bowler.

Jenkins will join All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander, All-Pro edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, starting center Josh Myers, starting tight end Robert Tonyan, veteran edge rusher Whitney Mercilus, rookie running back Kylin Hill and a few others on injured reserve.

