Packers OL Elgton Jenkins returning to practice Monday

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins is returning to practice Monday after missing Sunday’s session for an undisclosed reason that is unrelated to his surgically repaired knee.

Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Jenkins would be back on the field Monday.

“He’s doing good,” LaFleur said before practice.

Jenkins is attempting to return after suffering a torn ACL in Week 11 of last season. He was activated from the PUP list on Aug. 14 but only participated in individual drills and walkthroughs during training camp.

Although missing a practice unexpectedly raised some concern, the fact Jenkins will be available on Monday suggests a setback didn’t happen.

The Pro Bowler is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Once healthy and available, Jenkins is expected to be the Packers starting right tackle, but he can play any of the five positions along the offensive line.

LaFleur also said that kicker Mason Crosby would not be taken off the PUP list on Monday. The team has until Tuesday’s deadline to remove him from the list or he will miss the first four games of the 2022 season. The veteran kicker is still recovering from surgery on his right knee.

