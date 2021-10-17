Packers OL Elgton Jenkins ‘optimistic’ about returning to play vs. Bears

#Bears WR Allen Robinson II (ankle) is listed as questionable, but expected to play, source said. … #Packers versatile OL Elgton Jenkins (ankle) is also optimistic about playing today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2021

The Green Bay Packers should get back two starters along the offensive line on Sunday in Chicago, including Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Jenkins is “optimistic” about returning from an ankle injury and playing against the Bears.

He practiced all week in a limited capacity but was listed as questionable for Sunday.

Jenkins, the Packers’ starter at left tackle during the first two weeks, injured his ankle during a win over the Detroit Lions and has missed the last three weeks. The Packers still won games against the San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals with Yosh Nijman starting at left tackle.

The Packers will also get back starting center Josh Myers, who missed last week with a finger injury.

It’s currently unclear where Jenkins would play if he returns. Coach Matt LaFleur said the team tested out several combinations during practice this week. The most likely scenario is Jenkins playing left tackle and Nijman going back to the bench, but playing left guard is also a possibility, especially with All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari capable of coming off the PUP list next week.

Jenkins was excellent at left tackle in Week 1. He was a Pro Bowler at left guard last season. His return would align nicely with Sunday’s matchup against the Bears, who lead the NFL in sacks through the first five weeks.

The Packers will provide an inactive list roughly 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday. The hope is that Jenkins’ name won’t be on the list.

