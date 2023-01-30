Packers OL Elgton Jenkins named to 2023 Pro Bowl

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins has been named to the Pro Bowl Games, the team announced Monday. Originally named a first alternate, Jenkins will replace Landon Dickerson on the NFC’s roster after the Philadelphia Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

This is Jenkins’ second Pro Bowl nomination, the first coming in 2020. Jenkins recovered from an ACL injury to start in 15 games this season.

Since being drafted in the second round in 2019, Jenkins has proven to be one of the most versatile linemen in the NFL. Five of his starts in 2022 came at right tackle, with the other 10 coming at left guard. He was an integral part of an offensive line that finished seventh in sacks allowed this season. On December 23, 2022, he signed a four-year, $68 million contract extension to keep him in Green Bay through the 2026 season.

Jenkins struggled some when he was at tackle, but returned to form when he was moved back to guard. According to Pro Football Focus, Jenkins allowed three sacks in 562 pass-blocking snaps. He allowed only one pressure in Green Bay’s final seven games.

Jenkins joins corner Jaire Alexander as the only two Packers to be named to this year’s Pro Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire