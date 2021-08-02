Packers do-it-all OL Elgton Jenkins has been lights out to start training camp

No David Bakhtiari? No problem. Elgton Jenkins has done a bang-up job filling in for the Green Bay Packers All-Pro left tackle while he works his way back from an ACL injury. If Bakhtiari is unavailable at the start of the regular season, Jenkins has proven he is more than capable of locking down the left tackle spot.

“He’s just an exceptional player,” said coach Matt LaFleur before Monday’s practice. “There’s not much he can’t do. We could probably line him up at tight end…and maybe we will. He’s a phenomenal football player, and I think Adam Stenavich and Luke Butkus do such a great job with that entire room, but ultimately, those guys have to take it upon themselves, and he certainly does.”

Jenkins is no stranger to the left tackle spot, having spent time there in both 2019 and 2020. Through his first two NFL seasons, Jenkins has shown he is one of the most versatile players not only in Green Bay but the entire league.

Replacing an All-Pro player is no easy task, and Jenkins has already done it twice. Last year, he started three games at center while filling in for an injured Corey Linsley. Jenkins spent most of his time at center in college but has mostly lined up at guard for the Packers. The offense saw no drop-off with Jenkins at center, and many thought he would be a candidate to replace Linsley this upcoming season. However, Jenkins has done a phenomenal job at left tackle, which is a crucial position.

Having an offensive lineman that can play a variety of positions at a high level is extremely rare. Last year, Jenkins became the first Packers lineman to start a game at guard, center, and tackle in the same season since the 1970 merger. In case of injury, Jenkins is a guy who can seamlessly step in at any spot on the line.

Bakhtiari is one of the best left tackles in the NFL and rarely gets beat in pass protection. According to Pro Football Focus, Jenkins allowed one sack in 608 pass-blocking snaps in 2020. Filling in for Bakhtiari is no easy task, but Jenkins appears to be a viable option. In training camp, no one has been able to beat him in one on ones.

Coming off his first Pro-Bowl, Year 3 could be Jenkins’ best yet. As long as he can continue to dominate, Green Bay’s offense should be able to function at a high level even with their best offensive lineman not in the lineup.

