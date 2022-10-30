Packers OL Elgton Jenkins inactive vs. Bills

The Green Bay Packers can’t catch a break along the offensive line during the 2022 season.

Elgton Jenkins, who moved back to left guard last week, is inactive against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. The Packers listed him as questionable on the final injury report on Friday.

Per the team, Jenkins is inactive due to a foot injury, not because of his surgically repaired knee.

Jenkins started five games at right tackle before moving to left guard during the Packers’ loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 7.

Jenkins had played 100 percent of the offense’s snaps over the last six weeks. It’s unclear who will start at left guard in his place, but rookie Zach Tom – the starter at left tackle last week – could be the top option.

The Packers are getting back left tackle David Bakhtiari, who is officially active after missing last week’s loss. He was listed as questionable but will play.

Receiver Christian Watson and edge rusher Rashan Gary are also active against the Bills.

Packers inactives

WR Allen Lazard

OL Elgton Jenkins

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

OLB Jonathan Garvin

OL Luke Tenuta

DL Jonathan Ford

Lazard was ruled out on Friday because of a new shoulder injury. So was Jean-Charles, a core special teamer who has an ankle injury.

List

Packers vs. Bills: Live updates, highlights, scoring plays from SNF

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire