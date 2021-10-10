Packers OL Elgton Jenkins inactive vs. Bengals, will miss third straight game

The Green Bay Packers won’t have offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins available for the third straight game.

The team made Jenkins inactive for Sunday’s showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. Jenkins practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday and was listed as questionable, but the team wasn’t able to clear him to play by Sunday.

Jenkins originally hurt his ankle during the Packers’ Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions. He missed wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers and will miss a third straight game on Sunday.

Starting center Josh Myers will also miss the contest with a finger injury. He was ruled out on Friday.

It’s unclear how the Packers will arrange the starting offensive line. Yosh Nijman could start again at left tackle, and Lucas Patrick and Jake Hanson are candidates to start at center. The offensive line is missing three of its preferred starters.

Overall, the Packers are without four of the team’s top eight players: Jenkins, cornerback Jaire Alexander, edge rusher Za’Darius Smith and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.

The Packers are also without newcomers Jaylon Smith and Rasul Douglas, who are both inactive after only joining the team this week.

The other inactive players are rookie defensive lineman Jack Heflin and safety Vernon Scott.

Packers inactives

CB Rasul Douglas

DL Jack Heflin

OL Elgton Jenkins

OL Josh Myers

S Vernon Scott

LB Jaylon Smith

Bengals inactives

WR Mike Thomas

CB Nick McCloud

DL Tyler Shelvin

OL Fred Johnson

DL Darius Hodge

Running back Joe Mixon is active for the Bengals.

