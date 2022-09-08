Packers OL David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins making strides at practice

The Green Bay Packers are seeing steady progression out of their starting offensive tackles, David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins. After experiencing no setbacks during Wednesday’s practice, head coach Matt LaFleur said both players would participate in team drills again on Thursday.

Participating in 11 on 11 work for the second day in a row is a good sign for Sunday’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings have a talented pass rush duo in Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter, so returning two players of Bakhtiari and Jenkins caliber would be massive. The two haven’t played together since Week 16 of the 2020 season, and Aaron Rodgers believes the mere presence of Bakhtiari and Jenkins would have a calming effect on the entire offense.

“It would definitely settle everybody’s nerves,” said Rodgers.

If they have to go to plan B, the Packers have two viable backups in Yosh Nijman and Royce Newman, although both lack experience. Nijman started eight games at left tackle in 2021, while Newman spent his entire rookie season at right guard. Newman did take reps at right tackle in training camp and the preseason. If Bakhtiari can play but Jenkins can’t, Nijman may slide over to the right side so Newman could remain at guard. Only LaFleur knows what the plan is and the contingencies that come along with it.

When asked if he knew what the starting offensive line would be in Week 1, LaFleur responded with “maybe.”

Sunday’s game will be played on the turf at US Bank Stadium, but that will not affect the decision on whether or not to allow Bakhtiari and Jenkins to play, according to LaFleur. Jenkins tore his ACL in Week 11 of last season on the same field. Meanwhile, Bakhtiari re-aggravated his knee in last year’s season finale at Ford Field, which is also turf.

Barring any setbacks, there’s a solid chance we could see Bakhtiari and Jenkins suit up to start the 2022 regular season.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire