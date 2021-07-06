Packers offseason wrap up: Full list of roster transactions

The Green Bay Packers will officially kick off the 2021 season when training camp opens later this month. The team scheduled the first public practice for Wednesday, July 28.

A new year is a new chance for Matt LaFleur’s team to make a run at the Super Bowl.

What has changed on the roster since the Packers lost in the NFC Championship in late January? Here’s an offseason wrap up, with all the roster transactions.

Re-signed

RB Aaron JonesCB Kevin KingTE Marcedes LewisDL Tyler LancasterS Will RedmondTE Robert Tonyan (restricted tender) CB Chandon Sullivan (restricted tender) Exclusive rights: WR Allen Lazard, OL Yosh Nijman, WR Malik Taylor, OLB Randy Ramsey, CB Kabion Ento

Released

OT Rick WagnerLB Christian KirkseyTE John LovettDL Anthony RushRB Mike WeberCB Keivarae Russell

Signed

LS Joe Fortunato QB Blake Bortles QB Kurt Benkert QB Jake Dolegala WR DeAndre Thompkins LB De'Vondre Campbell

Signed elsewhere

C Corey Linsley (Los Angeles Chargers) RB Jamaal Williams (Detroit Lions) OL Lane Taylor (Houston Texans) QB Tim Boyle (Detroit Lions) DL Montravius Adams (New England Patriots) LB Christian Kirksey (Houston Texans) LB James Burgess (San Francisco 49ers) CB Parry Nickerson (Minnesota Vikings) S Raven Greene (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Draft picks

1.29: CB Eric Stokes, Georgia 2.62: C Josh Myers, Ohio State 3.85: WR Amari Rodgers, Clemson 4.142: OL Royce Newman, Ole Miss 5.173: DL T.J. Slaton, Florida 5.178: CB Shemar Jean-Charles, App. State 6.214: OL Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin 6.220: LB Isaiah McDuffie, Boston College 7.256: RB Kylin Hill, Miss. State Introduction to draft classBreaking down draft classCloser look at draft classOne thing to like about each draft pick

Undrafted free agents

OL Jacob Capra OL Coy Cronk OL Jon Dietzen WR Bailey Gaither DL Jack Heflin LB Carlo Kemp S Christian Uphoff Packers sign 7 undrafted free agents

Unsigned

RB Tyler Ervin DL Damon Harrison OL Jared Veldheer (retired) OL Rick Wagner WR Tavon Austin DL Billy Winn TE John Lovett CB Keivarae Russell DL Anthony Rush

Packers' 90-man roster

The full 90-man roster as of July 6:

1

1