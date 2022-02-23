Packers’ offseason plans waiting on Aaron Rodgers domino to fall

The Green Bay Packers must wait for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to make a decision on his future until the team can put the full offseason plan into action.

General manager Brian Gutekunst described Rodgers – who can retire, return to Green Bay or request a trade elsewhere – as the domino that has to fall first in the process.

“Obviously, everything around here centers around the quarterback. That’s how we do things. It’s a big piece,” Gutekunst said Wednesday in his pre-combine press conference. “It’s the domino that kind of has to fall before we go down other avenues. It’s important as we go through this and the puzzle pieces we have to make fit. That’s the first one to go.”

Gutekunst said he and vice president Russ Ball, who handles the salary cap for the Packers, have everything “mapped out,” with plans in place for any of the scenarios regarding Rodgers’ future.

In terms of deadlines, Gutekunst said the Packers have no firm timeline for Rodgers to make a decision, but there are timing issues in play, including the start of the new league year and the opening of unrestricted free agency next month.

The sooner the decision, the better for the Packers.

The biggest puzzle piece wanting on Rodgers could be Davante Adams, the All-Pro receiver who has an expiring contract. The window to use the franchise tag just opened, but Gutekunst’s preference is to get a long-term deal done.

In fact, he described the tag as “not something we like to do if we don’t have to” and referred to using it as something of a last resort, but he also admitted it’s possible for Adams to be tagged, not tagged, re-signed to a long-term deal or allowed to walk in free agency. All doors are open, but the first step is probably Rodgers’ decision.

Gutekunst said the Packers are being “very respectful” of the quarterback’s process.

On Tuesday, Rodgers said he’s diving into the decision-making process now after re-centering himself following the 2021 season. He expects a decision on his future soon.

Gutekunst said he’s confident he can put together a great roster even if Rodgers and Adams return and take up a big chunk of the team’s salary cap in 2022.

The rest of the offseason plan will require a multitude of decisions on other players, including veterans with expiring contracts (De’Vondre Campbell, Rasul Douglas) and the restructuring or releases of other veteran players.

The Packers already restructured Kenny Clark’s deal, and Gutekunst confirmed the team will “touch” many more contracts during this process.

“A lot of it will be as we go, or as we need it,” Gutekunst said.

He said restructuring Clark’s deal was an “easy one,” but more difficult decisions are on the horizon.

Based on Gutekunst’s comments, the Packers sound prepared to go all-in around Rodgers once again by pulling salary cap levers and pushing money to the future to help keep the roster intact and ensure the championship window stays open for at least another year.

But, again, the Packers need to know Rodgers’ fate before executing the final plan.

