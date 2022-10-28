Packers officially rule WR Allen Lazard out for Bills game Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard celebrates his 25-yard reception for a touchdown with fans during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has officially been ruled out for Sunday night's game with the Buffalo Bills.

Lazard had said Thursday he doubted that he'd be available to play against the Bills after injuring his shoulder in a 23-21 loss at Washington. The Packers released an injury report Friday that removed all suspense by declaring Lazard and reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles out.

The Packers labeled offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee/foot), wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) and outside linebacker Rashan Gary (concussion) questionable.

Watson has missed two straight games and has been a limited practice participant all week. Bakhtiari, who didn't play at Washington, practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Friday but missed Thursday's session.

Gary practiced fully Friday, and Jenkins was a limited participant.

Lazard has 26 catches for 340 yards and four touchdowns to lead Packers receivers in the latter two categories. Gary has a team-high six sacks.

The Packers (3-4) will be attempting to snap a three-game skid when they face the Bills (5-1).

---

