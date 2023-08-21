Packers to offer free, 5-minute CPR training on Wednesday, with a chance to win game tickets

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers and Bellin Health will offer free, hands-only CPR training on Wednesday at Johnsonville Tailgate Village at Lambeau Field.

The walk-in training sessions will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Led by Bellin Health health care providers, each session will take about five minutes. Participants will learn the basics of CPR, focusing on chest compressions and recognizing the signs of cardiac arrest.

"Events like these are crucial in empowering people to react swiftly and confidently during emergencies," said Chris Woleske, Bellin region president.

Following the sudden cardiac arrest suffered by Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin during a game last season, the Packers and Bellin distributed automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to 80 organizations in the region and conducted comprehensive training sessions on skills and tools to respond effectively to sudden cardiac arrests.

"In a cardiac emergency, even those of us who do not have any advanced medical training or experience can provide initial life-saving efforts until first responders arrive," said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy.

Attendees will be entered to win four outdoor club seat tickets to the Packers' final preseason game at noon Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks.

