Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari would be 'perfect' for Jets offensive line, ESPN's Mike Greenberg says

Eight former Green Bay Packers are already on the New York Jets roster entering the 2023 NFL season.

Could they add a ninth?

If ESPN's Mike Greenberg was the Jets' general manager for a day, he would have a current member of the Packers on a flight out to New Jersey so he could have him reunite with his buddy and start riding around in a golf cart with Aaron Rodgers again.

That player, of course, is David Bakhtiari, who likely isn't leaving Green Bay and actually has publicly acknowledged that this has been one of his favorite training camps of his career as he gets healthier and after he became a dad.

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari is hoping for a healthy season after two injury-riddled years.

Don't tell that to Greenberg, a longtime Jets fan.

During a recent segment on ESPN's "Get Up" morning show, a question was posed to the panelists about their "concern level" over the Jets' offensive line.

For those of you who aren't watching every second of the Jets' training camp practices this summer, the Carolina Panthers apparently got the better of New York in a 2-minute drill during a joint practice last week.

Rodgers was three and out and faced a lot of pressure.

Greenberg, who hasn't hidden his love of Rodgers on air or on social media following the trade in April, had his solution to fixing the Jets' "training camp problem."

“The Jets should go out and make a trade for offensive line help IMMEDIATELY and David Bakhtiari would be the perfect place to start.”



- Mike Greenberg



pic.twitter.com/7DeVjIN3Kw — GBP Daily - Rob Westerman lll (@GBPdaily) August 11, 2023

The longtime ESPN broadcaster left the desk to "make this plea" in front of a Rodgers No. 8 Jets jersey in the studio that he called his own.

"We need this man standing tall when the season ends," Greenberg said, pointing to the jersey. "Jets go do it. Again, Dianna's (Russini) not reporting it’s happening. I’m reporting they should do it. The Jets should go out and make a trade for offensive line help immediately and David Bakhtiari would be the perfect place to start."

Earlier this offseason, that might have seemed like a possibility based on how Bakhtiari, 31, was talking. The former All-Pro left tackle appeared to be uncertain about his future with the Packers.

But that tune has changed for the Packers' longest tenured player as he continues to manage his recovery from his ACL injury on the final day of 2020 and subsequent surgeries. His original injury occurred about a month after he became the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history when he signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $105.5 million.

He opened training camp for the first time in three years last month but he also continues to have a modified schedule.

Bakhtiari and Rodgers are longtime friends with the offensive lineman even gifting Rodgers with a golf cart a couple years ago. They rode around training camp in Rodgers' later years in Green Bay.

David Bakhtiari and Aaron Rodgers are close friends after being teammates for over a decade.

And they also give their fair share of jabs on social media and in interviews.

In an interview with ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Bakhtiari noted how the Packers could utilize a more run-pass option with 24-year-old Jordan Love running the offense instead of Rodgers, 39, this year.

Bakhtiari said that's "because Aaron is slow as s--t,” Bakhtiari joked. “Now we actually have an athletic quarterback who can move around.”

In Rodgers' earlier days he was very mobile in the pocket and rushed quite frequently when given the chance. But his rushing stats have fallen quickly the last few years. In 2022, his 34 rushes, 94 yards and 2.8 yards per carry were career lows for him as a starter. That was a big drop from 2014 when he had 6.3 yards per carry or in 2016 when he accumulated career highs in carries (67) and yards (369).

Packers offensive line: The more the OL clicks, the less Green Bay has to worry about Jordan Love

