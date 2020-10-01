Packers offense has everything working to start 2020

Through three games in 2020, the Green Bay Packers have just about everything working on offense.

No, really. Everything.

The Packers rank first in points, second in total yards, first in scoring percentage, first in time of possession and first in yards per play. This is the best offense in football to start this season, but the Packers aren’t just relying on one single thing to get it done.

Here’s a look at how everything is going right for the Packers offense:

Explosive plays

The Packers are first in the NFL in deep completions (considered a pass thrown over 20 yards in the air) with 10 and first in the NFL in completions of at least 40 yards with five. Allen Lazard (two) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (two) both have catches over 40 yards. Aaron Rodgers is first in the NFL in passing yards on throws over 20 yards in the air.

Running game

The Packers are second in rushing yards (515) and third in yards per attempt (5.5) while running the ball the seventh-most times (93) entering Week 4. Aaron Jones, who is second in rushing, is averaging 101.0 yards per game and 6.1 yards per carry.

Play-action

The play-action game is finally coming alive. Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes off of run fakes against the Saints. He now has four touchdown passes and a passer rating of 134.0 on play-action this season. He’s third in touchdown passes and fourth in passer rating.

Sacks

Rodgers has only taken two sacks, one of which was a protection call breakdown on Sunday night against the Saints. Rodgers is second in the NFL in sack percentage at 1.9. He’s been under pressure on just 12.6 percent of his dropbacks in 2020. The Packers are the top ranked pass-blocking offensive line at Pro Football Focus.

Turnovers

The Packers have been aggressive and efficient without even a hint of recklessness. They are the only team left in the NFL without a turnover to start 2020. Aaron Rodgers doesn’t even have a “turnover-worthy play” this season, per Pro Football Focus, and the Packers have only fumbled once (Aaron Jones, out of bounds).

Third down

A year after ranking in the bottom third of the NFL on third down, the Packers are now No. 5 after converting 50 percent (17 of 34) during the first three weeks. This offense is avoiding third-and-longs, a key to converting more third downs in 2020.

Red zone

The Packers are only 15th in the NFL in scoring touchdowns in the red zone, but that’s at least partially due to a tough start in the first half in Minnesota. Matt LaFleur’s team has scored seven touchdowns on their last 10 trips inside the red zone over the last two games, including on the final four trips inside the 20 against the Saints.

Time of possession

The Packers lead the NFL in time of possession. They are converting third downs, running the football efficiently (especially with leads) and avoiding three-and-outs (just one). The Packers are averaging a little over three and a half minutes of possession on every drive.