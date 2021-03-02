Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett: Jordan Love needs practice time

The Packers have the reigning MVP at quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, but they also traded up to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round last year.

Love spent his entire rookie season as the Packers’ third quarterback, inactive on game day with Tim Boyle serving as Rodgers’ backup. With no 2020 offseason program, Love only received substantial reps during the team’s abbreviated training camp last summer. That means Love could use as much practice as possible in 2021.

“It’s going to be a challenge for him,” Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said Tuesday. “Obviously, we don’t know what’s going to happen right now with how we’re going to be able to work with the players. I think, always, being in the system for a second year is huge for the quarterback, understanding the language, understanding how we go about our everyday process.

“Even just being able to get out there and practice — I mean, that’s huge. So I think for him, it’s just growing more in the offensive system, even more than he already has. Just making it his own. … Obviously, we’re very excited if we can be able to practice because I think that’s something he needs. The last time he was able to really get after the practices was in training camp. So if that’s kind of what we’re dealt, then it’ll be training camp when he can really make some strides and get those full-time, speed reps. Besides that, it’s about studying and he’s got to work on his own because we don’t get to see him.”

With Rodgers still performing at an MVP level, it’s unclear when Love might see the field as a starter. But Love should at least progress to the level of a backup for 2021 to give the Packers some sort of return on their heavy investment in 2020.

