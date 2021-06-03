Packers OC: Jordan Love’s decisions, timing, and accuracy have all been better

With so much uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers, the Packers have to make sure Jordan Love is as prepared as possible for the 2021 season.

Though Green Bay traded up to get Love with the 26th overall pick in 2020, Love was inactive as the Packers’ third quarterback all season. Given that there was no program last year, Love’s reps were especially limited as a first-year signal-caller.

He’s getting plenty now, with Rodgers staying away from voluntary OTAs. Blake Bortles and Kurt Benkert are the other QBs on Green Bay’s roster.

On Thursday, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett explained how he’s seen progress in Love’s game through the offseason.

“One of the bigger things with Jordan right now is just his confidence in the system,” Hackett said in his press conference. “Coming from college and then picking it up as a rookie and being able to have a whole season just to be able to learn that so he can go out there and execute is so important.

“Instead of trying to learn the verbiage and just understand how to call the plays, he can do that much easier now and then be able to go out there and execute. And I think that’s something we’ve been able to see. So now we can talk about the techniques and the reads and all those intricate details that we want to get to him.”

Though many of Green Bay’s top receivers have elected to stay away from OTAs as well, Hackett still feels like Love is getting quality reps. As he mentioned, it’s not like players are in pads like they would be at training camp.

“I think it’s just about being able to make the proper decisions, and understand it’s timing and accuracy. And all those things have definitely been better up to this point,” Hackett said. “And the more experience, the more reps you can get, it’s going to help him, regardless of who’s out there. It’s just about coaching and understanding the concepts, different protections, the run game — there’s so much for him to be able to learn that it’s been great having him here and having the opportunity to help him out.”

