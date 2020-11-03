Packers now facing running back problems on short week vs. 49ers

Packers facing RB issues on short week against decimated 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the 49ers deal with the fallout from the injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle, the Green Bay Packers are dealing with their own issues ahead of Thursday night's Week 9 tilt at Levi's Stadium.

After Packers running back A.J. Dillon tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, fellow running back Jamaal Williams was ruled out of Thursday night's game because he had been in close contact with Dillon. Due to the short turnaround, Williams will be unable to get the necessary number of negative tests to play Thursday.

With Williams and Dillon both out, the Packers are down to just two healthy running backs in Dexter Williams and Tyler Ervin. Star running back Aaron Jones has missed the past two games with a calf strain and it's unclear if he will give it a go Thursday or if the Packers will rest him another week.

Now that Packers RB Jamaal Williams and A.J. Dillon are out Thursday night against SF due to COVID protocols, Green Bay’s lone remaining healthy RBs are Dexter Williams and Tyler Ervin.



Packers remain unsure if RB Aaron Jones will return from his calf injury vs. 49ers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2020

As the Packers deal with their backfield issues, coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers have to start life without Garoppolo and Kittle. Garoppolo was ruled out indefinitely with a high ankle sprain and Kittle will be out at least eight weeks with a fracture in his foot.

The immense amount of injuries the 49ers have sustained this season underscores how tumultuous a year it has been. Eventually, it becomes too much. Shanahan and the 49ers will continue to grind through a brutal schedule that continues Thursday against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, but their run back to the Super Bowl ended with Garoppolo and Kittle's injuries.

The "Revenge Tour" ended with a whimper. Or, perhaps it was just postponed until 2021.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast