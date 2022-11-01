Packers do nothing at NFL’s trade deadline

As has been the case each of the last several years, Brian Gutekunst and the Green Bay Packers did not make a deal for a player before Tuesday’s trade deadline across the NFL.

Several moves did happen, including a pair in the NFC North: The Detroit Lions sent tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings, while the Chicago Bears traded for Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool.

The Packers are 3-5 after losing the last four games. Does Gutekunst think his team is talented enough to come out of this tailspin and compete for a playoff spot in the NFC? Or did he realize his team wasn’t one player away and decided to hang onto his draft capital?

One thing is certain: the Packers could use the spark. Receiver was the obvious spot of potential improvement given the youth at the position and the current injuries facing Allen Lazard (shoulder), Randall Cobb (ankle) and Christian Watson (concussion).

Instead of adding a veteran player, the Packers will move forward with what’s on the roster and hope for internal improvement over the second half of the season.

The Packers go to Detroit to play the Lions on Sunday.

