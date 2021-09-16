Are the Packers not the team we thought they were? | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Josh Norris from the Underdog Football Show discuss the Packers’ surprising start to the season. Is Green Bay just not a very good team? Or did Aaron Rodgers and company just come out of the starting blocks extremely sluggish? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.