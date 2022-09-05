The Packers have a lot of new faces in their receiving corps this year and one of the familiar faces from recent seasons may be missing for the opener.

Allen Lazard did not practice with the team last Wednesday and he remained out when the team returned to work on Monday. The injury keeping Lazard off the field is undisclosed and head coach Matt LaFleur said only that the team will monitor his condition as the week goes on.

“Allen’s doing better but we’ll see as the week progresses, where he’s at,” LaFleur said, via WLUK.

LaFleur sounded more optimistic about second-round pick Christian Watson, who has missed time this summer after having knee surgery, but stopped short of ruling him in for the matchup with the Vikings. Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, Amari Rodgers, and Samori Toure are the other wideouts on the 53-man roster.

Packers not sure Allen Lazard will play this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk