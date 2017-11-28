Packers not rushing Rodgers return

The Green Bay Packers will not risk prolonging Aaron Rodgers' absence by rushing him back into training as he recovers from a broken collarbone.

Although the veteran quarterback was seen throwing during pre-game warm-ups on Sunday at Heinz Field ahead of the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Mike McCarthy is not pushing him to practice before he is ready.

“We’ll see,” McCarthy said when asked if Rodgers will participate in practice this week. "I mean, he’s still going through – there's a protocol, there's targets we're trying to hit each and every week.

"I think they're working [on it], and it's segmented. The A, number one priority is to get him healthy. Practice is not something we're really focused on right now.

"We have no decisions for you today. Once again, there's a step-by-step process. I have nothing to give you today. I'm more focused on game-planning for the Buccaneers.

"There's a plan laid out for Aaron, just like the other guys on IR. He’s knocking it out of the park, he’s going at it 120 miles an hour. We’ll see what the end of the week brings.”

Rodgers was placed on injured reserve last month after undergoing surgery following on injury sustained against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6.

He is eligible to resume practice six weeks after being moved off the 53-man roster and can return after eight weeks. Given the fact that the team does not work out on Fridays, the earliest he could get back on the field is Saturday.

Rodgers, who had 13 touchdowns and just three interceptions before suffering the injury, is focused on getting healthy and regaining mobility in his arm but still hopes to return to action this season.

The Packers (5-6) hope to snap their two-game skid and strengthen their fight for playoff contention when they visit the Buccaneers (4-7) on Sunday.