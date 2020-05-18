Packers are not partially reopening team facility Tuesday

Although 22 of 32 teams meet the NFL’s requirements for partially reopening facilities Tuesday, fewer will.

The Packers are one of those that will remain closed.

The team currently is working on a re-opening plan for Lambeau Field, Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com reports.

“The Packers have not determined a reopening date for offices and business units,” the Packers said in a statement. “The organization will continue our preparations for that effort guided by information from medical and public health officials at the federal, state and local levels, along with the NFL.”

The Titans and Broncos are among other teams that will not partially reopen this week.

