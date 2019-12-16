Packers “not going to apologize” for getting to 11-3

The Packers have held on late to win several games this season and they added another entry to that list against the Bears on Sunday.

Green Bay led 21-3 at one point, but let the Bears score 10 points in the fourth quarter while their own offense stopped moving the ball down the field. Chicago had the ball in scoring range at the end of the game and couldn’t get it done, which allowed the Packers to move to 11-3 on the season.

After the game, the win was the focus of the players in the locker room as right tackle Bryan Bulaga said the team wasn’t going to feel down because of the way things played out in the victory.

“I’m not making any excuses for us, because we need to be better in those situations,” Bulaga said, via Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com. “But at the same time, the record is what it is. I’m not going to apologize and hang my head for being 11-3. I’m just not going to do it. It’s hard to win in this league. A lot of guys in this locker room haven’t won a lot of games the last two years. We’re 11-3 now, and no one’s apologizing for it.”

The Packers now move on to a date with the Vikings and any manner of win will make them the NFC North champions this season. It would also push them closer to a possible first round bye and a chance to keep trying to hold teams off well into January.