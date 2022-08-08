Packers not expecting S Darnell Savage (hamstring) to practice this week

Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage won’t practice this week while he heals from a hamstring injury suffered during Family Night, according to coach Matt LaFleur.

“I wouldn’t anticipate him practicing at all this week,” LaFleur said.

Savage injured his hamstring during a one-on-one drill at Lambeau Field on Friday night. He missed Sunday’s practice and will likely miss several more as the Packers give their fourth-year safety plenty of time to heal the soft-tissue injury.

It can also be expected that Savage won’t play in the preseason opener on Friday night in San Francisco.

Hamstring injuries are notoriously difficult and can linger without a player taking enough time to recover. The Packers don’t play a regular-season game for over a month, and Savage – a fixture on Joe Barry’s defense – shouldn’t be negatively affected by missing a week of training camp.

Neither Savage nor LaFleur was particularly concerned over the severity of the hamstring injury, and the Packers coach was confident this was not a long-term issue.

Savage, a first-round pick in 2019, has started 46 of the Packers’ 49 games over the last three regular seasons.

