Packers not expected to re-sign free agent RB A.J. Dillon

Change is likely coming for at least one-half of the Green Bay Packers’ long-running tandem at running back. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers are not expected to re-sign running back A.J. Dillon, who has an expiring rookie contract.

Dillon, a second-round pick in 2020, played in 60 games and made 11 starts for the Packers over the last four seasons. He rushed 597 times for 2,428 yards and 16 touchdowns and caught 86 passes for 763 yards and two scores.

Per Silverstein, the Packers are also in the middle of negotiating a restructure for Aaron Jones, who has one year left on his current deal.

Dillon’s best season as a pro came in 2021, but he was unable to replicate his efficiency as a No. 2 option at running back over the last two seasons.

In 2021, Dillon averaged 4.3 yards per carry, caught 34 of 37 passes (91.8%) and produced 1,116 total yards. Between 2022 and 2023, Dillon averaged 3.8 yards per carry, caught 50 of 71 passes (70.4%) and averaged 906 total yards. He averaged 3.4 yards per carry and struggled as the No. 1 option while the Packers were without Jones for multiple games in 2023.

Dillon missed the final three games of the 2023 season (including the postseason) with a stinger in his neck.

The Packers likely want more explosiveness out of the running back position moving forward, and with 11 draft picks, general manager Brian Gutekunst should have ample opportunity to add to the position come April.

Dillon played 1,604 total snaps on offense and handled 683 total touches for the Packers over the past four seasons. He scored 18 total touchdowns.

Dillon’s contract officially expires at the start of the new league year. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent.

