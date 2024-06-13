Packers NFL Draft grades: Ty’Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri

The Green Bay Packers previously addressed the linebacker position in the second round with the selection of Edgerrin Cooper, and it looks like they want to secure the position for the long term by double dipping at the position by snagging Missouri linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper at the bottom of the third round.

Hopper does not project as a contributor right away as second-year pro Quay Walker and the aforementioned Cooper will likely be the starters heading into the 2024 season. Hopper will serve more as a depth piece and could see snaps if Walker continues to struggle as he did last season.

Agile, speedy, and crafty at his position, Hopper is able to shoot into gaps and cover the short area of the field with ease. Though Hopper is a bit on the lighter side and could get washed away by NFL offensive lines, he may have enough burst to overcome the weaknesses shown in his game. A solid depth piece here in the third round.

Grade: C

