Packers NFL Draft grades: MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC

The Green Bay Packers are set up for almost a complete reload at the running back position with the huge free agent signing of Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs and now the addition of USC running back MarShawn Lloyd late into the third round.

Lloyd does not project as an immediate starter and will likely be behind both Josh Jacobs and AJ Dillon to open the season. Lloyd has a good mix of talents that resemble a mix of Dillon and the departed Aaron Jones and could be a potential role player if either of the two starting backs misses any time.

With great burst, power, low center of gravity, and pass-catching ability, Lloyd likely fell this far, given the depth of running back in this class and the devaluation of the position. Lloyd has all the traits of an every down back in the league and will likely get the shot to be one eventually.

Grade: A

