Packers NFL Draft grade: Javon Bullard, DB, Georgia 58th overall

The Green Bay Packers are notorious for investing heavily in their defense come draft day and managed to do so once again with some great value in the second round with the selection of Georgia safety Javon Bullard.

Bullard projects as an immediate difference maker for a team that just lost Darnell Savage to free agency. With free agent signee Xavier McKinney locking up one safety spot Bullard is well suited to slide into the other. Bullard’s versatility will allow the Packers to move him into nicker, an in the box safety, or more in the back end which means he should be on the field day one for an underrated Green Bay defense.

An excellent athlete with top tier burst, physicality, and instinct, Bullard graded out as one of the drafts top safeties and defensive backs. It was a bit of a surprise that the Bulldogs elite defender fell this far into the second round and the Packers reap the reward of some tremendous value.

Grade: A+

