Are Packers NFC favorites? 'GMFB' weighs in
"GMFB" dicusses if Green Bay Packers are NFC favorites. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
"GMFB" dicusses if Green Bay Packers are NFC favorites. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was traded again Wednesday, this time to Washington, and it seems the same problems that felled him in Philly followed him to Indy. By Adam Hermann
Taking a look at five QB options for the Colts in free agency following the Carson Wentz trade.
See how the NFL Scouting Combine, as well as recent blockbuster QB trades, impact the early rounds of the 2022 NFL draft
The AFC West is now stacked at the quarterback position.
Free agency hasn't started yet, but several big moves have already significantly reshaped the first round of this year's NFL draft.
With the NFL Scouting Combine in the books, and free agency just ahead, here's our updated three-round projection for the 2022 NFL draft
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski had a hilarious Wes Welker story on Monday
Evan Neal takes a fall in the latest Todd McShay mock draft.
Aaron Rodgers is back in Green Bay, likely for the long term. So what should the Packers do with 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love?
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy took to Twitter to say goodbye to New England after being cut by the Patriots.
The Russell Wilson-Broncos trade is the most recent example of how the rest of the league views the Commanders.
Even though the Panthers weren't one of the teams securing a star QB on Tuesday, they may have gotten some good news in a move that went under the radar.
An induction ceremony that drifted well past the scheduled two-hour window was predictably highlighted by a Woods. Sam Woods, that is.
Tim Tebow attempted to match Boston College Zion Johnson's 32 reps on the bench press that he did at the NFL Combine.
The latest from Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson characterizes the Panthers' interest in Deshaun Watson, who could face criminal charges on Friday, as "all-in."
From mixed martial artist to bare-knuckle boxer, Paige VanZant can now add "professional wrestler" to her resume.
Alabama flips a 2022 QB and lands a commitment.
The Bills continued their quest to create salary cap space by cutting veteran offensive lineman Jon Feliciano.
If the Seahawks are really rebuilding their roster, as it looks like they are, Howie Roseman could make a bold move, and rewrite his own troubled draft history.
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah makes his first move