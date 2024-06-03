Packers nemesis Justin Jefferson signs record contract with Vikings

A top nemesis of the Green Bay Packers is staying in the NFC North for the long haul.

The Minnesota Vikings and All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson have agreed to a four-year deal worth $140 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal — averaging $35 million per year — makes Jefferson the NFL’s highest-paid receiver and highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

The new, historic contract keeps Jefferson under contract with the Vikings through the 2028 season, meaning the Packers will see the dynamic pass-catcher twice a year for several more seasons.

Jefferson, who is still only 24 years old, is a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro with four straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start his NFL career. Kirk Cousins is now in Atlanta, so Jefferson is starting anew at quarterback with veteran Sam Darnold and rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy.

In seven career games against the Packers, Jefferson has 34 catches for 537 yards and four touchdowns, including two games with 100 or more yards. The Vikings are 3-4 in games against the Packers with Jefferson active.

Jefferson has 392 catches for 5,899 yards and 30 touchdowns since entering the NFL as a first-round pick in 2020.

HERE TO STAY‼️ The #Vikings have agreed to terms on a contract extension with @JJettas2. 📰: https://t.co/4Q25h5ioP5 pic.twitter.com/YJJJenDylk — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 3, 2024

Jefferson won’t be the last 2020 draft pick to sign a mega deal to stay in the NFC North. Jordan Love, the Packers’ first-rounder in 2020, is also expected to sign a highly lucrative deal at some point before the 2024 regular season.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire