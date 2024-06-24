Packers to name Ed Policy as new president and CEO, replacing retiring Mark Murphy

GREEN BAY − The Green Bay Packers are naming Ed Policy the successor to Mark Murphy as team president and CEO, according to two sources with knowledge of the decision.

The announcement of Policy, who will be the 11th president in team history, is expected this morning.

Policy, 53, has been with the Packers since 2012, first as vice president and general counsel and then as chief operating officer and general counsel since 2018.

Murphy has one year remaining as president and CEO before he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70. He has been in that role since 2007.

Policy will work alongside Murphy until the latter retires in July 2025.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Packers to name Ed Policy as new president/CEO, replacing Mark Murphy