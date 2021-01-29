Packers moving on from defensive coordinator Mike Pettine

#Packers DC Mike Pettine’s contract is expiring and he will not return in 2021, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2021

The Green Bay Packers will have a new defensive coordinator for the 2021 season.

After three years, the Packers are moving on from Mike Pettine, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Pettine’s contract expired, and the Packers are not signing him to a new one.

Pettine was originally hired by Mike McCarthy before the 2018 season, replacing Dom Capers. He was retained by Matt LaFleur when he replaced McCarthy as coach in 2019.

Pettine’s defense ranked 13th in points allowed and ninth in yards allowed during the 2020 season.

Despite back-to-back 13-3 seasons and trips to the NFC title game, the Packers will have new coordinators on defense and special teams. Pettine must be replaced, and Maurice Drayton is taking over for Shawn Mennenga.

