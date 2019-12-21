Packers mostly healthy entering Week 16

The Vikings have some important injury questions as Week 16 arrives. Their opponent for Monday night is mostly healthy.

The Packers have ruled out only one player for Monday’s game: Offensive lineman Yosh Nijman. The third-string tackle, who has appeared in no games this season, has an elbow/triceps issue that popped up during the week.

Defensive lineman Dean Lowry is questionable with an ankle injury. No other Packers player received a designation for Monday.

Tight end Jimmy Graham was limited all week in practice with wrist and groin injuries, but he’ll play.