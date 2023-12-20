How can Packers most improve their playoff chances in Week 16?

The playoff chances for the Green Bay Packers are in rough shape after 15 weeks. Thanks to back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the last two weeks, the Packers’ playoffs odds now sit at 20 percent, per the New York Times playoff simulator.

But the Packers are far from eliminated, and each new week is a chance to get back on track in the NFC playoff race. The Packers go to Carolina to play the 2-12 Panthers on Sunday.

So, what are the best possible results for the Packers in Week 16?

Here would be the most impactful and positive results this week:

— Packers beat Panthers

— Titans beat Seahawks

— Lions beat Vikings

— Saints beat Rams

— Colts beat Falcons

If all five results hit, the Packers’ playoff odds would improve to 38 percent, per NYT. Not great, but still very much alive. And here’s the big thing: they would once again control their destiny over the final two weeks, meaning wins over Vikings and Bears would clinch a playoff spot.

Now, if the Packers lose to the Panthers? Their playoff odds would drop to around eight percent, and they’d be close to eliminated if the Rams, Seahawks and Vikings all win.

What if the Packers beat the Panthers but get no help from either the Titans or Lions? Green Bay’s playoff odds would jump to only 23 percent.

By far the biggest results this week are a Packers win, a Lions win and a Titans win. Just those three would get the Packers to 33 percent. All three games are in the early timeslot on Sunday.

Overall, there’s a big gap of possible outcomes for Matt LaFleur’s team in Week 16. Either they are going to keep their season alive with a win (and some help), or it’ll be time to start thinking about 2024. It all must start by beating the Panthers on the road on Sunday.

