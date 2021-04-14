Breaking News:

Dallas Wings draft Texas star Charli Collier No. 1 overall in WNBA draft

Packers mock draft: Trade up in the first round edition

Zach Kruse
·2 min read
Every draft is different, but the Green Bay Packers have set a pattern under general manager Brian Gutekunst. In each of his first three drafts, Gutekunst traded up for a player in the first round.

How could a trade-up look for Gutekunst and the Packers during the 2021 draft?

Here’s a seven-round Packers mock draft, with a big trade up the board in the first round to start the proceedings:

1.21 (trade with IND): OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State: The trade-up sends two fourth-round picks (4.135, 4.142) and No. 29 overall to the pick-needy Indianapolis Colts. The end reward is Jenkins, an ideal right tackle prospect with size, elite athleticism and a rugged playstyle. Likely Day 1 starter.

2.62: S Jevon Holland, Oregon: This pick is as much an investment at cornerback and linebacker as at safety. Holland, who can play deep and as a subpackage linebacker, could unlock the versatility of Darnell Savage as a do-it-all “star” defender for Joe Barry. There’s plenty of snaps available for a capable third safety, especially if Savage plays more in the slot.

3.92: WR Nico Collins, Michigan: Big and fast, just how the Packers like receivers. Wins vertically. Run blocks. The Packers probably love him.

5.173: C Drew Dalman, Stanford: A little undersized, but tough, smart and athletic. The Packers struck gold with Corey Linsley in the fifth round in 2014. They could try it again seven years later with a similar type of player.

5.178: LB Derrick Barnes, Purdue: Eventually, the Packers will hit big on one of these mid-round linebackers. Barnes started for three seasons and is plenty athletic enough at 238 pounds.

6.214: RB Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana: Good size, great athleticism, experienced doing just about everything. Sounds like a terrific Jamaal Williams replacement.

6.220: DL Ta’Quon Graham, Texas: Ultra-long defensive line prospect with elite testing numbers. Worth the gamble here. Possible future replacement for Dean Lowry.

7.256: WR Jalen Camp, Georgia Tech: Elite athlete who might contribute on special teams. Standard seventh-round dart throw.

Thoughts: Love the additions along the offensive line, which remain a huge strength, and teaming Holland with Savage could unlock everything the Packers want to do in the secondary. Don’t love not getting a true cornerback or immediate help along the defensive line. Betting on great athletes is usually a good way to find at least one diamond in the rough.

List

Realistic trade-up opportunities for Packers in first round of 2021 NFL draft

