Packers mock draft roundup reinforces expectation that Green Bay will take a receiver (and one in particular)

We're now just one day away from the 2022 NFL draft, and the Green Bay Packers have two picks in the first round during an event that's shaping up to be one of the more chaotic and least predictable drafts in recent memory.

One thing seems for certain: Those composing mock drafts believe the Packers will take at least one receiver Thursday night. Even those who don't see a receiver going to Green Bay point out how surprising that might be to people.

As was the case last week, one receiver in particular seems to be available for the Packers at the No. 22 pick, though others could see him falling to No. 28. Here are some names to know.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) runs the ball against LSU Tigers linebacker Mike Jones Jr. (19) in the second half at Tiger Stadium.

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Davis: You wonder if a team that hasn't taken a wideout in Round 1 since 2002 (Javon Walker) might try to bundle some of its early picks — the Pack have two firsts and two seconds — in a bid to get Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams, Drake London or Chris Olave. But Burks might have to be the guy if the board falls this way, and that might be fine. Perhaps 4.55-second 40 speed is unremarkable for his position, but the momentum it generates for a 6-2, 225-pounder who's been compared to (Deebo) Samuel could be distinctive. Like any rookie, Burks would have to earn QB Aaron Rodgers' hard-to-gain trust, but that process could be facilitated by what he can do after the catch with some easy touches. Burks averaged more than 16 yards per reception in each of his three seasons with the Razorbacks, and he has 18 TDs among his past 117 grabs.

Meirov: I don’t like comparing anyone to Deebo Samuel, but Burks was used in a similar fashion — aligning outside, in the slot, in the backfield while even playing a couple snaps as a wildcat quarterback. Put him with Aaron Rodgers and let the magic happen.

One note: There is a belief that the Packers are still keeping a very close eye on the trade market for receiver help. Yes, they traded Davante Adams, but they ultimately were willing to pay the big money for Adams. Unfortunately, he decided he wanted out. If an option became available (and there are some disgruntled receivers out there), I wouldn’t rule the Packers out.

Kelly: After dealing away Davante Adams, the Packers bolster their pass-catching corps with a dynamic playmaker in Burks. The Razorbacks star is still raw as a route runner, but could make his mark early on as a run-after-the-catch creator and deep-shot target.

Brinson: It would be incredible if the Packers DIDN'T draft a wide receiver in the first round Thursday night. People would go nuts for like 24 straight hours. I'm sort of rooting for it.

Edwards: Green Bay had to have been sweating bullets waiting to see whether or not a wide receiver was going to fall to them at No. 22 overall. Burks is a versatile player that can line up in the slot or on the boundary. He can be a big slot blocker as the team deploys its wide zone blocking scheme.

Wilson: Burks is a contested and high-point catch machine. Don't be fooled by his 4.55 40 at the combine — he regularly outran defensive backs to the end zone in the SEC and that won't change in the NFL. The scariest part of his game is that he's not even close to his ceiling yet, and what better way to get there than in Green Bay. He reminds us of some combination of Anquan Boldin, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Deebo Samuel.

Breer: The Packers catch a slipping playmaker, who is a super-sized slot his next team will have to have a plan for. I have confidence Matt LaFleur is creative enough to get the most out of him.

Maske: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers undoubtedly would be pleased with such a move — unless the Packers instead trade for a veteran wideout.

Prisco: He's a bigger-bodied receiver, which they need. I am concerned about his speed, especially if he gets heavier, but he will be a nice target for Aaron Rodgers.

Miller: He'll beat defenders on slant routes and has legit yards-after-catch ability that would be a welcome addition to a bare receiver corps.

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Davis: The record shows that it's been 20 years since the Packers drafted a receiver in Round 1, suggesting they will pass on the chance to select a target for Aaron Rodgers with either of their first-round picks this year. But the ability to add a player who can do exactly what Packers head coach Matt LaFleur wants — that is to say, "Take the top off a defense" — denotes a change in course.

Trapasso: Dotson is the exact type of receiver who'll thrive in Green Bay with Rodgers because of his crisp route-running.

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) watches from the sidelines in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Matt Schneidman (The Athletic): With the top five wide receivers off the board and general manager Brian Gutekunst unwilling to trade up given the franchise’s history of finding the likes of Davante Adams, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Greg Jennings in the second round, he takes the best player available in Lloyd. ... Just look at what Devin White and Lavonte David did to the Packers twice in 2020. Packers Twitter may not be happy that Gutekunst didn’t trade up, but with time they’ll understand.

Trapasso: Lloyd and (De'Vondre) Campbell would formulate one large, rangy linebacker tandem in Green Bay.

Camenker: Green Bay re-signed De'Vondre Campbell after his breakout year last year but Krys Barnes will be a restricted free agent after next season. Adding Lloyd would protect the Packers against losing Barnes while also providing a potential upgrade.

Maske: Lloyd is a solid player and would be a good value for the Packers here, provided they already have addressed their wide receiver situation.

March 5: Purdue defensive lineman George Karlaftis goes through drills.

George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

Justis Mosqueda (SB Nation): If the board shakes out like this on draft day, and the Packers don’t trade up into a range where they can lock in one of the faster receivers, it’s easy to envision this selection for Green Bay. ... The edge position is not as addressed long-term as it may seem on paper, and the dropoff after Karlaftis is deep. Ranked 18th overall on the consensus board, the only other remaining top-40 edge defenders in the class at this point in the mock draft are Michigan’s David Ojabo (who is coming off an Achilles injury) and Minnesota’s Boye Mafe (who will turn 24 years old during his rookie season.) For reference, (Rashan) Gary is a 24-year-old currently.

Charles Davis: The Packers lost edge rusher Za'Darius Smith in free agency. This former Boilermaker is relentless when it comes to applying pressure on QBs, and his sack totals will only increase over time. Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith could be a possibility here.

Nate Davis: He might not be that twitchy or nuanced as a pass rusher but is strong and relentless. He could do a lot of damage breaking in on passing downs and augmenting a rush led by OLBs Rashan Gary and Preston Smith.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is sacked by Georgia linebacker Quay Walker during the second half of U-M's 34-11 loss in the Orange Bowl on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

Breer: The perfect type of movable piece for Joe Barry, and one with a lot of room to grow, Walker brings on-the-ball/off-the-ball versatility, and should wind up going a little earlier than people might think.

Brooks: The speedy linebacker would team with De’Vondre Campbell to give the Packers sideline-to-sideline coverage against the run and pass.

Devonte Wyatt runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia

Schneidman (The Athletic): Elon Musk will be in for quite the surprise when his new Twitter purchase backfires and the website combusts when Gutekunst doesn’t take a wide receiver in the first round. But it’s hard to be angry with Lloyd and Wyatt, who round out a defense that can be among the NFL’s best. The Packers’ run defense and interior pass rush have been horrible in recent years. Wyatt will give Kenny Clark much-needed help, and both he and Lloyd will help take pressure off Aaron Rodgers and an offense that doesn’t have a proven No. 1 wideout.

Edwards: Green Bay gets great value with Wyatt falling this far in the first round. He would have been a dream scenario for Cincinnati but the Packers add another big body to that front allowing those talented edge rushers to work clean behind them.

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Brinson: The Packers could totally go two wideouts here, but I'd expect they would like to add a defensive piece in the first round as well.

Wilson: We don't get the concerns about Dean's size — he's 5-foot-11, 229 pounds — and we love everything about his game. He was the captain of that Georgia defense, is a playmaking machine in the middle of that unit, and oh by the way, he also had a 3.5 GPA in Mechanical Engineering.

Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M

Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M

Miller: As much as the Packers need a wide receiver (or two), they also need to make additions to the offensive line. And in 2022, the receiver class is much deeper than the starting guard class. Drafting Green here and waiting on a receiver at No. 28 is the best way to stack the draft class.

Green's experience at left tackle and guard are key for the Packers, but he could slot in as an immediate impact on the interior as the team looks to get younger up front.

Notre Dame defensive back Kyle Hamilton (51) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Prisco: This might seem like a strange pick, but contracts are in play for their two safeties in the next year or so and Adrian Amos is closing in on 30. Hamilton is a big, long player who can help in the dime as well playing near the line of scrimmage.

Note: Most mock drafts see Hamilton as a top-15 pick and often top-10.

FILE - National Team wide receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State (1) carries the ball after a reception over American Team cornerback Zyon McCollum of Sam Houston State (32) in the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. Offensive lineman Trevor Penning of Northern Iowa and receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State, two FCS schools, could be first-rounders in the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

Camenker: Right now, Watson seems like the favorite to get the nod, even ahead of the steadier, more proven Burks. Watson (6-4, 208 pounds) is a great athlete who ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash and recorded a 38.5-inch vertical jump. Pairing that with his size could make him a big weapon, especially paired with Rodgers.

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann (OL40) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Brooks: The Packers are not afraid to invest top picks in their offensive line. As a former tight end-turned-offensive tackle, Raimann is a nimble athlete with the balance and body control to handle athletic rushers on the edges.

Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Kelly: Cine’s a rangy and versatile defensive back who can play multiple roles for the Green Bay defense. Alongside Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage, Cine would give defensive coordinator Joe Barry plenty of schematic options.

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith (OL48) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

Meirov: Smith is another player who hasn’t gotten much buzz this draft cycle but could get selected in Round 1. He’s only a redshirt sophomore, but his upside has been raved about. He plays nasty, is dominant in the run game and will continue to blossom with proper coaching.

Georgia wide receiver George Pickens (1) celebrates after winning the College Football Playoff National Championship game in Indianapolis, on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. News Joshua L Jones

George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Tex Western (SB Nation): Ultimately, even though it might take Pickens a bit to develop and reach his ceiling as a receiver, that ceiling is sky-high and he should still be able to contribute as a deep threat as a rookie — something the Packers’ offense desperately needs after Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s departure in free agency. Pickens of course missed portions of the last two seasons with injuries, most notably suffering a torn ACL in 2021 spring practices. However, he returned just over eight months later, playing in the Bulldogs’ final four games of the year and providing a jolt to an offense that needed some splash plays.

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.

