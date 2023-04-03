Packers mock draft 8.0: Aaron Rodgers trade nets extra Day 2 picks

The 2023 NFL Draft is 24 days away, which means it’s the perfect time for another mock draft. Let’s take a look at the prospects I have the Green Bay Packers drafting in my latest mock draft.

In this scenario, the Packers send Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets for the 42nd and 43rd overall picks.

The results:

15th overall pick: Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson

Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed both signed with new teams in free agency. That leaves the Packers thin up front.

Bryan Bresee has all the tools to develop into a disruptive force. He’s powerful and has thunder in his hands. He has an explosive first step and is able to get upfield quickly. Despite missing time with a kidney infection this past season, Bresee still recorded 24 pressures and 3.5 sacks.

Yeah, #Clemson DT Bryan Bresee #11 looks healthy. Stack, shed, finish. Hard dude to slow down. pic.twitter.com/myxrebj9HK — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 6, 2022

Bresee checks all the boxes. He’s athletic, he is 21 years old and he plays a position that the Packers need help at. On paper, a defensive line group of Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, Bresee, and TJ Slaton looks like a group that could cause a lot of havoc.

42nd overall pick: Isaiah Foskey, Edge, Notre Dame

The Notre Dame edge rusher looks every bit the part. Foskey checks in at 6-5, 264 pounds with 34” arms. He uses his length to his advantage to win with long-arm moves. Over the past two seasons, Foskey has recorded 20.5 sacks. He sets the edge and could help shore up Green Bay’s run defense.

Every time I watch Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey, I wonder why his name isn't mentioned more. Dynamite power with his arms to rock blockers back, and closes to the pocket with quickness and effort. pic.twitter.com/hYWiwMqhTM — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 18, 2023

43rd overall pick: Tucker Kraft, TE, SDSU

Story continues

Kraft has natural pass-catching skills, with his reliable hands and body control. He’s able to catch the ball in stride and quickly turn upfield to become a YAC threat. The former high school running back has above-average athleticism for the position and it’s on display when he has the ball in space.

Tucker Kraft is the complete package. The SDSU TE is a weapon in the passing game, and the former HS RB is a YAC threat. Exceptional blocker. pic.twitter.com/0sSXRfkefC — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) December 14, 2022

The only tight ends currently on Green Bay’s roster that have caught a pass in an NFL game are Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis. Kraft is a well-rounded tight end that could provide an immediate impact.

45th overall pick: Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

Standing at 6-4, 315 pounds, with good arm length, Harrison has an NFL-ready frame. He has quick feet with the lateral mobility to match edge quickness. He has excellent movement skills and looks more than comfortable on the move.

Anton Harrison with 24 reps on the bench. That would be tied for 6th among tackles at the combine. pic.twitter.com/y8VuRAVu77 — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) March 30, 2023

Harrison recently turned 21 years old. He’s athletic and he plays a premium position. It would not be shocking to see Harrison wind up being the selection with the 15th overall pick. If the Sooner offensive tackle is still on the board in round two, Green Bay would be sprinting to the podium.

78th overall pick: Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

The Michigan State wide receiver has an instant accelerator and the long speed to win vertically. He’s a shifty athlete in space. Reed’s speed helps him destroy pursuit angles. According to Pro Football Focus, Reed racked up 581 yards after the catch over the past two seasons.

Unpacking Future Packers: No. 64 Jayden Reed. Check out what the Michigan State wide receiver could bring to Green Bay's offense. https://t.co/9smHjgNlky pic.twitter.com/WRVOBp1tfa — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) February 25, 2023

Reed’s calling card is his ability to win vertically. The Michigan State wide receiver is more than that though. Reed’s a three-level threat that would provide the Packers with an electric playmaker. All the ingredients to end Green Bay’s third-round curse.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire