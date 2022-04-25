Packers mock draft 7.0: Final, seven-round edition

It’s officially NFL draft week. The start of the league’s annual roster-building event is three days away, which means it’s time for the final mock draft of this year’s draft cycle. Here’s who we picked for the Green Bay Packers over all seven rounds:

1.22: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2)

Olave has a master’s degree in route running. The Ohio State wide receiver is the best route runner in this draft class. Olave is a three-level threat. With his top speed and ability to create late separation on vertical routes, Olave could provide Green Bay with the vertical threat they desperately need.

There is a veteran-like savvy to Olave’s game. As a rookie, the Ohio State product could step in and be a team’s No. 2 wide receiver, with the potential to develop into a team’s top target.

1.28: DL/EDGE Logan Hall, Houston

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Hall was a disruptive force for Houston this past season. The versatile defensive lineman has a relentless motor and consistently disrupted the action in the backfield with 13.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Hall is a twitched-up big man. The former three-star recruit can line up on the edge or in the interior. He is a powerful and explosive pass rusher that converts speed to power. With his power, Hall is able to consistently push the pocket. He has strong, violent hands, with a devastating bullrush.

2.53: TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

This past season McBride led all FBS tight ends in receptions (90) and yards (1,121). The yardage total was the most in a single season by a tight end in Mountain West history.

McBride is a big-bodied target that thrives on making catches in a crowd. He’s fearless over the middle and has enough quickness to threaten the seam.

There are no clear holes in McBride’s game. He’s a solid blocker and was the focal point of Colorado State’s passing attack this past season. He has all the tools to be a long-term starter in the NFL and could quickly develop into a quarterback’s best friend.

2.59: Edge rusher Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin (7) evades pressure Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Myjai Sanders (21)

Sanders is explosive. That’s the one word to describe the game of the Cincinnati edge rusher. Sanders has a quick first step (1.57 10-yard split). That explosive first-step gets offensive linemen back on their heels. At only 247 pounds, Sanders does an exceptional job of converting speed to power.

With his length and twitchy athleticism, Sanders would provide quality depth behind Gary and Smith.

3.92: S Bryan Cook, Cincinnati

Cook may be the hardest-hitting safety in this draft class. He packs a punch when he arrives to the football. On top of being a heavy hitter, Cook is one of the most reliable tacklers in college football.

The Bearcat safety brings plenty of versatility to the secondary. Cook can line up in the slot. He’s taken reps on the boundary. He can play in the box and he can play deep safety.

This past season Cook recorded 96 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, 11 pass deflections and two interceptions. According to Pro Football Focus, Cook didn’t allow a touchdown in coverage (451 coverage snaps).

4.132: DL Matthew Butler, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler (94) defends at the 2021 Music City Bowl NCAA college football game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

Kns Tennessee Purdue

Butler will knock you into next week. He packs a heavy punch as a tackler. He plays with a bit of a mean streak and has a junkyard dog mentality. The Tennessee defensive tackle is strong at the point of attack and is able to eat up double teams. Butler is wired right to be a rotational defensive lineman. He will give you 110 percent on each snap.

4.140: WR Tyquan Thornton, Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Thornton showcased his elite speed at the scouting combine when he clocked a 4.28 40-yard dash. The Baylor wide receiver has natural hands and good build-up speed to challenge cornerbacks vertically. He eats up grass with his long strides and showcases his strong hands when he finishes catches through contact.

5.171: OL Matt Waletzko, North Dakota

With his frame (6-7) and athleticism, Waletzko is worth a day three selection. He has good foot quickness and uses his long arms to thwart edge rushers. He’s a fluid athlete for a man his size and climbs to the second level without laboring.

7.229: S Nolan Turner, Clemson

Turner started at safety for Clemson the last two seasons and has plenty of special teams experience. As a redshirt freshman, Turner earned two Special Team Player of the week awards. At Clemson’s pro day, Turner clocked a 4.46 40-yard dash time. Turner would provide quality depth at safety and he could step in on day one and provide an impact on special teams.

7.250: CB Ja'Sir Taylor, Wake Forest

A track star in high school, Taylor was listed on Bruce Feldman’s Freak’s list for the 2021 season. Taylor is another special teams standout that played in a program-record 62 games. In the secondary, he’s likely viewed as a slot-only, but he played on the boundary and some safety during his time at Wake Forest. Taylor would provide depth in the secondary while also possibly boosting Green Bay’s kick return game and playing on coverage units.

7.259: LB Nephi Sewell, Utah

Sewell was a special teams standout during his collegiate career. The converted safety recorded 89 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and one interception this past season at Utah. He’s a reliable open-field tackler and has all the tools to be a special teams ace. Sewell could battle for linebacker two reps behind De’Vondre Campbell, while providing an immediate impact on special teams.

