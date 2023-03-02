Packers Mock Draft 7.0: Green Bay adds playmakers in new 4-rounder

The on-field drills at the NFL Scouting Combine are scheduled to start on Thursday with the defensive lineman and linebackers set to go through the drills.

With the testing set to commence it seems like an ideal time for a new mock draft. Here are the results for the Green Bay Packers in my latest mock draft.

No. 15: DB Brian Branch, Alabama

Branch is capable of playing anywhere in the boundary. He can play on the boundary, safety, or in the slot. Branch played the Star position for Nick Saban and playing in the slot is where he’s best suited to play at the next level.

Branch is a highly instinctive player and a fluid athlete. He has the footwork and loose hips to man the slot position. He’s a reliable open-field tackler and is not afraid to throw his body around. According to Pro Football Focus, Branch was only flagged with three missed tackles this past season and only has four missed tackles for his career.

No. 45: Tucker Craft, South Dakota State

A high school running back, Kraft could be one of the top testers at the tight end position. The South Dakota State product has natural pass-catching skills. He does a good job of snagging the ball away from his frame and it will be fun to watch him run the gauntlet. He’s a YAC after the catch with his toughness and athleticism.

Tucker Kraft scores here pic.twitter.com/KL9r4UdzMk — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) February 24, 2023

Kraft is wired right as a blocker. At contact he keeps his legs driving to create movement. Kraft is a complete tight end that could develop into a dynamic weapon in the passing game while being a sound blocker.

Note: Michael Mayer, Dalton Kincaid, Luke Musgrave, and Darnell Washington all went off the board prior to Green Bay’s pick in the second round.

No. 78: RB Roschon Johnson, Texas

Johnson is a pound-the-table-for-type player. Even with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon on the roster, Johnson has the skill set to make an immediate impact. Johnson was a four-star recruit at quarterback and due to injuries at running back, Texas moved him to running back in 2019 and he just stuck. Johnson has experience returning kickoffs. He played 185 special team snaps this past season and recorded four tackles. Johnson has natural hands and is good in pass protection.

One name that keeps coming up on calls w/ NFL execs is @TexasFootball backup RB Roschon Johnson. Priest Holmes went undrafted out of UT 25 years ago after he backed-up Ricky Williams but that won’t happen to @roschon. Hearing he could sneak into Day 2.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/UeZsCttO3N — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) October 15, 2022

How do the Packers break the third-round curse? Take an athletic running back. Johnson has all the tools to be the lead dog. Until that time comes, he can impact the game on special teams and make splash plays on offense.

No. 116: OL Braeden Daniels, Utah

Daniels finished his career at Utah with 43 career starts. The three-star recruit started 18 games at left guard and 11 games at right tackle. This past season he started all 14 games at left tackle.

Daniels has quick feet and plays with good knee bend. He has the lateral quickness to match rushers wide of the pocket. He’s a technician in pass protection, with coordinated movements. He seamlessly made the transition from right to left tackle this past season, giving up zero sacks.

Daniels doesn’t labor reaching the second level. He sustains his block to create movement in the run game. With his versatility, Daniels could be an attractive target for the Packers in the fourth round.

