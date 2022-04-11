Packers mock draft 6.0: Predicting first four rounds for Green Bay

Happy Mock Draft Monday! The 2022 NFL draft is 17 days away, which means it’s time for the sixth mock draft of the draft cycle. Here are the results for the Green Bay Packers from my latest four-round mock draft.

1.22: DB Daxton Hill, Michigan

Hill is a pro-ready safety that excels in the slot. Think of a more athletic Micah Hyde. Hill is smooth in man coverage with good footwork and a loose lower half. He breaks on routes with great closing burst. That same closing burst shows up as a blitzer. As a run defender, he’s tough as nails and packs a surprisingly heavy punch.

Hill checks a lot of boxes for the Packers. The Michigan defensive back is versatile, athletic and he won’t turn 22 until September. As it currently stands, Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage Jr. are both set to be free agents following the upcoming season. It would not be surprising to see Brian Gutekunst select a safety early in the upcoming draft.

1.28: WR George Pickens, Georgia

Pickens is a lanky wide receiver with a huge catch radius. He climbs the ladder and has outstanding body control. The Georgia wide receiver is excellent in contested catch situations. Pickens does a great job of stacking cornerbacks vertically.

Like Hill, Pickens checks a lot of boxes for the Packers with his frame (6-3) and athleticism, and he’ll turn 22 a few days after the NFL draft. The Packers need to reload at wide receiver and nabbing a player of Pickens’ ilk would be a great start in that process.

2.53: DL DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Leal passes the eye test with his athleticism and NFL-ready frame. The Texas A&M product is explosive off the snap and quick to get gap penetration. When Leal’s motor is running, he can be a disruptive force. Leal has all the talent in the world, but he left you wanting more. That is the reason why Leal could to the middle of the second round where the Packers would be all too happy to roll the dice on the Texas A&M product.

2.59: Edge rusher Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

Explosive. That’s the one word to describe the game of the Cincinnati edge rusher. Sanders has a lightning-quick first step (1.57 10-yard split) that gets offensive linemen back on their heels. At only 247 pounds, Sanders does an exceptional job of converting speed to power.

With his length and twitchy athleticism, Sanders would provide quality depth behind Rashan Gary and Preston Smith.

3.92: WR Danny Gray, SMU

With the loss of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the Packers need a new vertical threat (or two). Enter the SMU speed demon. Gray is an explosive playmaker. The SMU wide receiver ran a 4.33 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine. He’s a long-strider, who is able to accelerate past cornerbacks off the line of scrimmage to win vertically.

4.132: LB/DB JoJo Domann, Nebraska

Domann is listed at linebacker, but he played primarily in the slot this past season for Nebraska. A former safety, Domann looks natural in coverage with his loose hips and good short-area quickness. Domann can line up at linebacker, in the slot, at safety and he has experience playing on special teams.

The Packers need to improve the depth behind all-pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and Domann would give defensive coordinator Joe Barry a versatile chess piece to play with. Think of Domann as a discounted version of Isaiah Simmons or Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

4.140: RB Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State

This pick may send people running for their pitchforks. With Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, the Packers have one of the best one-two punches at running back in the league.

However, who is the third running back? Kylin Hill will be coming off a torn ACL. Did Patrick Taylor do enough to lock down that job?

If an opportunity presents itself to upgrade the depth behind Jones and Dillon, Gutekunst will likely pull the trigger. It’s also worth noting that the Packers will have a decision to make on Jones following the upcoming season when his cap hit explodes to over $20 million.

Strong checks all the boxes. He has the tools (vision, balance, velvet feet, hands and pass blocking chops) to be a three-down running back at the next level.

Strong has big-play ability. During his career in Brookings, he averaged 7.1 yards per carry. Strong rarely goes down on first contact and does a great job of creating yards after contact. He’s an elusive runner due to his balance, footwork and he is able to move well laterally without slowing down.

Takeaways: “Home run first round. Hill is going to be a slot dynamo at the next level, and Pickens looks like the ideal fit as an “X” receiver in the Matt LaFleur offense. Both would be instant impact contributors at important positions. And both fit exactly what the Packers look for in first rounders. Getting Leal and Sanders a round later adds high-upside developmental players for the defensive front, and Gray brings 4.33 speed as a deep threat. Domann is an exciting and versatile chess piece who could thrive in subpackages and on special teams. Strong might be a luxury here, but using mid-round picks to stock the running back room with cheap talent is smart.” – Zach Kruse, Packers Wire managing editor

Like the mock draft? Disagree with certain picks? Let us know in the comments!

