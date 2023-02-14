Packers Mock Draft 6.0: Three different scenarios on Mock Draft Monday

Will Aaron Rodgers be traded? Will he retire? Will he finish his career as a Green Bay Packer? For this Mock Draft Monday, let’s take a look at a couple of scenarios involving the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

This first mock is a look at what the top of the draft could look like if the Packers don’t move Rodgers or if Rodgers retires. The second mock involves a deal sending Rodgers to Las Vegas for the seventh and 38th overall picks. In the final mock, the Packers send Rodgers to the Big Apple for the 13th and 43rd overall picks.

No trade

15th overall pick: Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson

45th overall pick: Derick Hall, Edge, Auburn

78th overall pick: Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska

Bresee is an athletic and powerful defensive lineman. The trio of Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, and Bresee would have the makings of a dominant defensive line unit.

Hall is a long, athletic edge rusher that can flat-out get after the quarterback. According to Pro Football Focus, Hall finished this past season with 47 pressures.

An LSU transfer, Palmer had a monster season for Nebraska, hauling in 71 receptions for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns. Palmer is a vertical threat with game-breaking speed.

Derick Hall is powerful and wound up… Thick/stout base and excellent leverage. I love his play personality and style. No-nonsense rusher that wants to annihilate you at the POA. Fun 2-play sequence here from @seniorbowl in Low RZ period pic.twitter.com/lQkbBfNRPA — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 8, 2023

Trade to Raiders

7th overall pick: Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson

15th overall pick: Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

38th overall pick: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

45th overall pick: Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

78th overall pick: Puka Nacua, WR, BYU

Murphy is an athletic and powerful edge rusher that plays like his hair is on fire. The Clemson edge rusher finished this past season with 34 pressures.

Branch is as versatile as they come. The Alabama defensive back played the Star position for Nick Saban, but he has the ability to play on the boundary or deep safety. On top of his versatility, Branch is a reliable open-field tackler.

Kincaid is a gifted athlete with the quickness to threaten the seam and make plays vertically. The Utah tight end is a discounted version of Travis Kelce.

Bergeron finished his career at Syracuse with eight starts at right tackle and 31 starts at left tackle. Bergeron is a good athlete with excellent range as a run blocker.

To put it simply, Nacua is a playmaker. The BYU wide receiver finished the season with 10 touchdowns, five receiving, and five rushing touchdowns. He’s a YAC threat with reliable hands.

4th down. Down by four. Game on the line. Throw it to Puka Nacua. pic.twitter.com/ee8nZQPZiD — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) January 10, 2023

Trade to Jets

13th overall pick: Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

15th overall pick: Lukas Van Ness, Edge/DL, Iowa

43rd overall pick: Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

45th overall pick: Tucker Kraft, TE, SDSU

78th overall pick: Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

See above for Branch and Bergeron. With his length (6-5), power, and age (he’ll turn 22 in July), Van Ness fits the bill of what Brian Gutekunst is looking for in the first round. He was never a starter for the Hawkeyes, yet he led the team with 46 pressures.

Kraft has natural pass-catching skills, with his reliable hands and body control. The high school running back is a YAC threat.

After falling in love with Alec Pierce last season I'm excited for Packers Twitter to fall in love with Cincinnati WR, Tyler Scott. pic.twitter.com/a9HA9qNjCz — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) February 8, 2023

A track athlete in high school, Scott’s calling card is his speed. The Cincinnati wide receiver has an instant accelerator and the long speed to win vertically.

What mock draft do you like best? Let us know in the comments.

