Packers mock draft 5.0: Post Davante Adams trade edition

The Green Bay Packers acquired the 22nd and 53rd overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft by trading star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

With the trade, Brian Gutekunst now has four picks in the Top 60 and five in the Top 100. Let’s take a look at how the draft could unfold for the Packers with two new picks at their disposal.

First Round, 22nd overall pick: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

The Ohio State wide receiver is the best route runner in the 2022 draft. He’s smooth and efficient in his routes. Every moment has a purpose and he’s always open. He has excellent footwork and is sudden off the line of scrimmage. With his route running and reliable hands, Olave is pro-ready and will step in from day one to help replace Adams.

First Round, 28th overall pick: DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

Leal passes the eye test with his athleticism and NFL-ready frame. The Texas A&M product is explosive off the snap is quick to get gap penetration. When Leal’s motor is running, he can be a disruptive force. Leal has all the talent in the world, but he left you wanting more. This late in the first round, the Packers will roll the dice on Leal’s traits and look to develop him, like they have with Rashan Gary.

Second Round, 53rd overall pick: Drake Jackson, Edge, USC

Jackson possesses all the tools to be a game-changer at the next level. The USC edge rusher is explosive off the snap and does a good job of converting speed to power. He has the length and flexibility to disrupt the pocket. It’s also worth noting that Jackson is 20 years old (21 on April 12). Jackson would give the Packers an explosive edge rusher to mold behind Gary and Preston Smith.

Second Round, 59th overall pick: John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

If it weren’t for a season-ending injury, Metchie likely would be a Top 40 pick. Metchie suffered a torn ACL in the SEC Championship Game and was on an absolute tear prior to getting hurt. During the last eight games he played in, Metchie hauled in 69 receptions for 867 yards and eight touchdowns.

Metchie is going to miss a chunk of his rookie season, but he has all the tools to develop into a team’s top wide receiver. For a team that needs to reload at the wide receiver position, Metchie would be a slam dunk pick in the second round.

Third Round, 92nd overall pick: Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

Wydermyer is ready-made in terms of his size and frame (6-4, 255 pounds). He has a large catch radius and does a good job of attacking the ball and boxing out defenders at the catch point. With his quickness, Wyderymyer has the ability to be a three-level receiving threat. While catching passes from Aaron Rodgers, it’s not unreasonable to expect Wydermyer to put up a stat line of 50 catches for 500 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie.

