Packers Mock Draft 3.0: Talent added to offensive side of the ball

With the Green Bay Packers sitting at 4-7 and their playoff hopes on life support, there hasn’t been a lot to be thankful for this season in Titletown.

The 2023 NFL Draft is 155 days away and it’s a perfect time for my latest mock draft, one in which Aaron Rodgers would be thankful for this holiday season.

12th overall pick: Paris Johnson Jr, OL, Ohio State

David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, and Yosh Nijman may all be playing for other teams next season. It’s unlikely that Brian Gutekunst would move on from all three of these players this offseason, but crazier things have happened.

Even if the Packers opt to bring back one or two of them, the Packers need to address offensive tackle this offseason. Enter Paris Johnson.

The Ohio State starting left tackle has protected the blindside of C.J. Stroud this season. According to Pro Football Focus has only allowed eight pressures and zero sacks thus far this season.

Paris Johnson Jr. & Dawand Jones this season: 🔸630 pass-block snaps

🔸0 sacks allowed@OhioStateFB's Tackle duo is elite👀 pic.twitter.com/R1YsYWzfWB — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 21, 2022

Johnson has good size and length (6-6, 315 pounds). The starting left tackle has quick feet and the lower body flexibility to redirect edge rushers.

Prior to moving to left tackle this season, Johnson started 13 games at right guard last season for the Buckeyes.

“Johnson Jr. was an elite guard in 2021 and as expected has been an elite left tackle this season with the unique athleticism to shine in any situation,” Joshua Keatley, a contributor for BuckeyesWire.com said. “Johnson is arguably the best pass blocker in the country and has the ideal size with incredible length making him arguably the best offensive line prospect in the class. His versatility provides him an extremely high floor, but his ceiling is still an All-Pro level left tackle.”

The Packers haven’t drafted an offensive tackle in the first round since 2011. With the question marks surrounding the future of Bakhtiari, Nijman, and Jenkins, that streak could come to an end on April 27.

43rd overall pick: Tucker Kraft, TE, SDSU

As it stands right now the Packers only have one tight end under contract (Josiah Deguara) for the 2023 season. Gutekunst will need to address the position early in the 2023 draft.

Tucker Kraft is a Top Five tight end in this class and could provide a shot in the arm for Green Bay’s offense.

At 6-5-, 255 pounds, Kraft has a nice blend of size and athleticism to go with his natural pass-catching ability. Kraft has reliable hands and once he brings it in he’s a threat to make plays after the catch with his quickness and strength.

IN STRIDE. Mark Gronowski to Tucker Kraft down the left hash for 57 yards and a Jackrabbit trip to the red zone.#GoJacks 🐰🏈 pic.twitter.com/qi1evZrps3 — SDSU Football (@GoJacksFB) November 5, 2022

Kraft is a complete tight end. He’s a weapon in the passing game and he is a sound run blocker. The Packers need a playmaker at tight end and the former high school running back could be an immediate contributor for Green Bay.

75th overall pick: Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

The Tennessee wide receiver would give the Packers a big, physical wide receiver to pair with Watson.

Tillman is a long (6-3), physical wide receiver that outmuscles defensive backs at the catch point. With his frame, he has a large catch radius and has the body control to adjust to the ball while it’s in the air.

Cedric Tillman back in the end zone for the first time since early September. Welcome back 4️⃣#CollegeFootball | @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/sL4tYNXutQ — College Football Network (@CFN365) November 20, 2022

“His greatest strength is his physicality,” Ryan Schumpert, a contributor for Rocky Top Insider said. “That physicality helps him make contested catches.”

The Packers need to continue to add talent to the wide receiver room. They appear to have building blocks in place with Watson, Romeo Doubs, and possibly even Samori Toure. It would be somewhat shocking if Gutekunst doesn’t add another wide receiver in the first three rounds of the 2023 draft.

