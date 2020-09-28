Packers miss tackles everywhere on Alvin Kamara’s incredible touchdown





Count the miss tackles. One, two, three, four, five.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara made a mockery of the Green Bay Packers defense on his way to a game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s showdown at the Superdome.

Safety Will Redmond, linebacker Ty Summers, cornerback Jaire Alexander, safety Darnell Savage and defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster all missed opportunities to get Kamara down. Redmond had a chance behind the line of scrimmage but whiffed on the ankle tackle. Summers went high and just slipped off Kamara’s back. Alexander tried to shoulder-check Kamara down and embarrassed himself. Savage and Lancaster both missed late chances to stop the touchdown.

Without stepping too much into hyperbole, the play might be one of the worst collective displays of tackling in recent NFL history.

Kamara’s 52-yard catch-and-run tied the game at 27.

Kamara has caught 10 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns.